Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hungary launches mobile billboard to counter criticism

November 29, 2018 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is using a mobile billboard to defend itself against criticism of Prime Minister Victor Orban’s anti-immigration policies.

Earlier this month Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal ALDE faction of the European Parliament, used a billboard mounted on a truck in Brussels to depict Orban as someone seeking to destroy the European Union after taking substantial funds from the bloc.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said late Wednesday that a truck displaying billboards mocking Verhofstadt’s views will be travelling around Hungary and go to Brussels. It said “Hundreds have died in terrorist attacks since 2015” and linked it to a migration crisis.

Orban was elected to his third consecutive term in April, stressing strong opposition to mainly Muslim immigration as a supposed defense of Europe and Hungary’s Christian culture.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor