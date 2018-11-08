Listen Live Sports

Hungary sends out questionnaires on range of family policies

November 8, 2018 11:11 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government is mailing out forms that ask voters 10 questions about family policies.

The first question asks if they agree that Hungary should address its population decline by increasing support for families instead of through immigration.

Other topics on the questionnaire include subsidies for young married couples; whether family subsidies should continue to be tied to employment; recognizing mothers raising at least four children as having full-time jobs; and “the right of children to a mother and father.”

Since returning to power in 2010, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has carried out “national consultations” on issues ranging from migration to a new constitution. Orban says they strengthen democratic practices.

Critics say the questions and possible answers are one-sided and politically biased.

The forms must be returned by Dec. 21.

