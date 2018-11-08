Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

IMF warns about uncertainty over Lopez Obrador policies

November 8, 2018 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is warning that uncertainty associated with the policies of the incoming administration of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persists and poses a significant challenge for the country’s economy.

The warning in an IMF report Thursday comes after a team visited Mexico last month to conduct an annual economic review.

The future hinges on the “steadfast implementation of structural reforms while ensuring continued macroeconomic stability,” the report said.

The IMF is voicing concern a week after Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on Mexico’s long-term foreign-currency debt from “stable” to “negative,” citing the potential policies of Lopez Obrador.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The fund expects growth of 2.1 percent in 2018 and 2.3 percent in 2019.

Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline