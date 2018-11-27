Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Immigrant who lived in church loses bid to avoid deportation

November 27, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two congressmen say a Mexican immigrant who had sought refuge in a North Carolina church has been rejected in a formal request to stay in the U.S. to support his family.

U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield and David Price announced late Monday that Samuel Oliver-Bruno’s petition for deferred deportation was denied.

It’s not clear when he may be removed from the U.S. Online records listed him as being in a Georgia detention center Tuesday morning. Federal immigration officials have said the 47-year-old has no legal basis to be in the U.S.

Oliver-Bruno was at an immigration office last week to pursue that application when he was detained. The congressmen say he left the church after 11 months because immigration officials told him to have his fingerprints taken as part of the application.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House