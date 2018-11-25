Listen Live Sports

Indian ministers to attend ceremony in Pakistan

November 25, 2018 1:38 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two Indian ministers have accepted an invitation to attend the opening of a new Pakistani border crossing for Sikh pilgrims, in a rare sign of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, to attend the Nov. 28 opening of the Kartarpur crossing, which will facilitate pilgrimages from India to a shrine to Guru Nanak, the 15th century founder of Sikhism. She declined, but said Sunday that two other ministers will attend.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over the disputed Kashmir region, where the two sides still regularly exchange fire.

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to improve ties.

