Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iowa GOP Rep. King denies associating with Nazi-linked group

November 1, 2018 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican congressman Steve King is rejecting accusations that he’s associated with an Austrian white supremacist group. Those claims have prompted condemnation from within his own party just days before Tuesday’s election.

During a forum with Iowa business leaders Thursday, the eight-term Iowa congressman said a Washington Post story this month wrongly characterized his August meeting in Austria as being with the far-right Freedom Party, a group with Nazi ties.

King says the meeting was with business leaders, including one with Freedom Party affiliation.

Washington Post officials say they stand by the story.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee condemned King on Tuesday. Corporate backers have also withdrawn their support for him.

King, from Republican-heavy northwest Iowa, faces a competitive challenge from Democrat J.D. Scholten.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad