Iran inaugurates production line of indigenous fighter jet

November 3, 2018 3:25 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV says Iran has inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced fighter jet a day after the Trump administration announced the reimposition of remaining U.S. sanctions on Tehran to ramp up economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami said the production line highlights the capabilities of Iranian experts despite “sanctions by enemies.”

On Friday, the U.S. announced the re-imposition of all sanctions on Iran starting Monday, covering Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors. This is the second batch of sanctions the U.S. has applied against Iran since the U.S. withdrew from a landmark nuclear accord in May.

Iran unveiled its Kowsar aircraft in August. Iran already has both U.S.-made jet fighters and Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.

