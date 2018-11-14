Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge allows case against neo-Nazi publisher to proceed

November 14, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana says the First Amendment does not shield a neo-Nazi website publisher from being sued for telling his readers to unleash a “troll storm” that led to anti-Semitic threats against a Jewish woman and her family.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled Wednesday that Tanya Gersh’s lawsuit against The Daily Stormer’s Andrew Anglin can proceed.

Gersh says hundreds of people harassed and threatened her family online and by phone and mail after Anglin accused her of trying to force the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer out of the Montana town of Whitefish in 2016.

Anglin argued that the First Amendment protects his speech and that he can’t be held liable for his followers’ actions.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Christensen upheld a magistrate judge’s recommendation to reject Anglin’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated