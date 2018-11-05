Listen Live Sports

Judge favors white nationalists in state security costs case

November 5, 2018 6:26 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a white nationalist group isn’t responsible for covering the cost of hiring law enforcement officers or repairing damage done by protesters if the group hosts a conference at a state-owned facility in Tennessee.

In Nashville, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger cited First Amendment rights on Monday in favoring New Century Foundation and Samuel Jared Taylor against Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Director Michael Robertson.

The group wants to reserve Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center for an annual conference in May 2019, a facility the group has rented for each of the past five years.

Court documents say the group objected to a new requirement to cover security costs to ensure public safety and repair damages by others unaffiliated with their group, including protesters.

