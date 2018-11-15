Judge in infamous 2000 Florida recount: ‘I had a job to do’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The retired judge brought in to lead the 2000 presidential recount in Florida’s Broward County says he “had a job to do” and was determined to get it right.

Retired Judge Robert Rosenberg is perhaps best remembered for eyeing ballots through a large looking glass 18 years ago in Florida’s infamous recount in the contest between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.

This year, Florida’s statewide recounts include the Senate race between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and the governor’s race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

As in 2000, much of the attention has focused on Broward County, which has had a litany of past missteps. Rosenberg said in an Associated Press interview that anything that undermines public confidence in voting is a bad thing.

