The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Judge: Waffle House shooting suspect liable in death lawsuit

November 14, 2018 11:18 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge says the man charged with killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House is liable in a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by a victim’s mother.

News outlets report a Davidson County Circuit Court judge last week found 29-year-old Travis Reinking liable for the death of 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva. Reinking is accused of fatally shooting DaSilva and three others at the Nashville restaurant April 22.

Shaundelle Brooks’ attorney, Daniel Horwitz, says in a statement Brooks appreciates Reinking was found liable in her son’s death.

Reinking’s father, Jeffrey Reinking, is also a defendant. The lawsuit says he gave guns to his son despite law enforcement’s instructions.

The judge hasn’t ruled on Jeffrey Reinking’s liability, but decided a jury trial should determine the damages his son owes DaSilva’s family.

