Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judges order Maryland to draw new congressional map for 2020

November 7, 2018 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A panel of federal judges has ruled that Maryland officials must draw up a new congressional redistricting plan that isn’t tainted by partisan gerrymandering.

The three-judge panel on Wednesday ordered the state to submit the new map by March 7. Otherwise, the court will appoint a commission to produce a redistricting plan for use in the 2020 congressional election.

Several Republican voters sued over the boundaries of one of Maryland’s eight congressional districts, claiming state officials unfairly redrew it in 2011 to favor Democrats.

The federal judges say the state must redraw the 6th congressional district’s lines using “traditional criteria for redistricting,” showing regard for “natural boundaries.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Redistricting maps are drawn by the governor and approved by the state’s General Assembly, which is currently controlled by Democrats.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran