The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Jury selection almost complete in white nationalist trial

November 28, 2018 5:34 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jury selection is nearly complete in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes for allegedly driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. A 32-year-old woman was killed and dozens were injured.

Fields has pleaded not guilty.

The Daily Progress reports that Judge Richard Moore said Wednesday afternoon that 24 qualified jurors have been chosen. The judge has said 28 are needed before prosecutors and defense attorneys can whittle the pool down to 12 regular jurors and six alternates who will hear the case.

Opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys could be given to the jury as early as Thursday.

Government News U.S. News

