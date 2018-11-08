Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kelly hopes to thwart Kansas adoption law seen as anti-LGBT

November 8, 2018 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ new Democratic governor-elect says she will look to block enforcement of a new adoption law that she and LGBT-rights activists consider discriminatory.

That would be a sharp break with the state’s two previous conservative Republican governors.

Gov.-elect Laura Kelly said she will have her staff review how far the state can go to avoid enforcing the law. It was designed to provide legal protections to adoption agencies that cite faith-based reasons for refusing to place children in homes that violate their religious beliefs.

The debate centered on agencies that won’t place children in LGBT foster homes on behalf of the state.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Kansas Catholic Conference’s executive director said it’s not surprising Kelly would, in his words, advance a radical agenda.

.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline