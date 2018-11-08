Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Key House Democrat promises hearings on GOP tax package

November 8, 2018 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Democratic lawmaker poised to lead the powerful tax-writing committee in the House says he’d consider President Donald Trump’s proposal for a middle-income tax cut, but only if there are adjustments on tax rates for top income earners.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, of Massachusetts, is expected to take over as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee when Democrats assume control of the House in January after winning a majority of seats in Tuesday’s election.

Neal says the panel will hold hearings on the $1.5 trillion tax cut pushed through by Republicans last year.

Critics say the law is skewed to benefit wealthy taxpayers and corporations and has helped fuel record federal budget deficits.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Trump, while campaigning for Republicans last month, suggested Congress pass a 10 percent tax cut for middle-income earners, but did not offer specifics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline