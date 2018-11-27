Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kosovo Serbs rally against tax imposed on goods from Serbia

November 27, 2018 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — A few thousand people have rallied in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo demanding that the government abolish a 100 percent tax it has slapped on all goods imported from Serbia.

The rally in the divided town of Mitrovica reflects tensions that recently soared between the former war foes. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Kosovo imposed the tax last week in apparent retaliation after it failed to become a member of the international police organization, Interpol, following intense lobbying by Serbia.

Kosovo Serbs in the north insist the tax has affected the area. which remains closely linked to Serbia. The protesters on Tuesday carried banners reading “Stop violence by Pristina” or “Shame on you, we don’t have oxygen.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No incidents were reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House