Law to temporarily seize guns heads to city council vote

November 29, 2018 7:46 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure that would allow law enforcement to temporarily size guns from people deemed to be in crisis is heading to the Washington, D.C., City Council for a vote.

News outlets report the council’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee unanimously voted Wednesday to pass the measure. The full council is expected to vote next week. The measure would allow the court to remove firearms from a person’s possession if there is a significant risk the person may harm someone.

Council member Charles Allen says the measure is meant to keep people safe and give local law enforcement the ability to “remove those firearms before that trigger gets pulled.” The measure also includes a bump stock ban and increases penalties for possessing magazine clips that hold over 10 rounds of ammunition.

