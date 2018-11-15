Listen Live Sports

Lawyer: 2 doctors find accused man incompetent for trial

November 15, 2018 4:14 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three people last year and wounding another has been found incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a former Baton Rouge official.

The Advocate reports defense attorney Tommy Damico told State District Judge Trudy White on Wednesday that two doctors she appointed to assess Ryan Sharpe say he isn’t competent. The 37-year-old Sharpe is accused of killing 66-year-old Carroll Breeden Sr., a former BREC commissioner.

Sharpe has already been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the other slayings. Court records say Sharpe told authorities he killed the men to fill government-issued hunting “tags.”

Sharpe is being treated at a state mental hospital. White scheduled a competency hearing for Jan. 30.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

