Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Longtime Trump personal aide to depart White House

November 26, 2018 11:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s closest aides will be departing the White House in the coming weeks.

Jordan Karem, the personal aide who has served as Trump’s “body man” and director of Oval Office operations since March, will be leaving the White House. He assumed the combined roles held by longtime Trump aides John McEntee and Keith Schiller.

Karem was one of the earliest staffers on Trump’s presidential campaign and one of the few remaining longtime loyalists in the West Wing.

His departure comes amid a wave of exits expected after the November midterm elections. Trump’s White House continues to set records for presidential staff turnover.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a statement Trump praised Karem’s “loyalty and his commitment,” adding, “I know he will do many great things in the future.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration