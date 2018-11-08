Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man arrested on suspicion of planning attack on Spanish PM

November 8, 2018 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested a man who they believe intended to attack Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over his controversial decision to exhume the remains of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.

Police say the 63-year-old former private security guard was arrested in the town of Terrassa in the Catalonia region on Sept. 19 after a brief investigation. He remains in custody and has not been charged.

The case was revealed Thursday by Spanish newspaper Publico.

Police found 16 firearms in the suspect’s home, ranging from handguns to sniper rifles, but did not explain how he had managed to amass such an arsenal.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“This person had a clear intention and will to take actions against the prime minister,” Catalan regional police spokesman Albert Oliva told journalists during a press conference.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran