The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Rally in DC will seek preservation of tribe’s reservation

November 11, 2018 11:09 am
 
MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Native American leaders will march in Washington, D.C., to support a Massachusetts tribe’s bid to protect its reservation lands.

The Mashpee Wampanoag (MASH’-pee WAHM’-puh-nawg) tribe says Native American leaders from across the country on Wednesday will walk from the National Museum of the American Indian to a rally outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Leaders of the Shinnecock tribe of New York, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes in Connecticut, the Narragansett tribe in Rhode Island are among those expected to participate.

Supporters want Congress to pass legislation proposed by Massachusetts lawmakers enshrining the tribe’s 300-acre reservation into law.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ruled in September it could not hold land in trust for the tribe, effectively reversing a 2015 decision designating the land as the tribe’s reservation.

