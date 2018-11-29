Maryland hunters can get tax break for donating venison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new law allows Maryland hunters to receive up to a $200 tax credit for donating processed venison to organizations that help provide meals to those in need.

The Baltimore Sun reports the law went into effect this year and the related personal income tax credit applies to bow and arrow, muzzleloader and firearms seasons. Hunters can receive a $50 tax credit for each of up to four antlerless deer they pay to have butchered and then donate.

The butchering and processing expenses will be offset by the tax credit if the venison is donated to an organization that meets the requirements. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a nonprofit that uses donations and grants to pay participating butchers to prepare some venison slated for donation.

