The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland police shoot, wound man brandishing gun in street

November 11, 2018 5:46 pm
 
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say police shot and wounded a man who was brandishing a gun in the street.

Montgomery County Police Capt. C. Thomas Jordan told reporters that police received a call about a man waving a gun Sunday afternoon in Germantown.

Jordan said that officers shot the white male. He wouldn’t elaborate on why they felt threatened enough to shoot, or how many officers fired their weapons.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

Jordan said a weapon was recovered from the scene in a residential cul-de-sac about 25 miles northwest of Washington. He wouldn’t say what kind of gun it was.

He said there is police body camera footage of what happened.

He said more details would be released as they are available.

