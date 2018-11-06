Listen Live Sports

Maryland voters choosing a governor, 188 state legislators

November 6, 2018 12:32 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are choosing a governor, a U.S. senator and eight U.S. House seats, as well as 188 state legislators.

Gov. Larry Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican re-elected in Maryland since 1954 in the state’s highest profile contest on Tuesday. He is being challenged by Democrat Ben Jealous, who would be Maryland’s first black governor.

At the statehouse, the focus will be on whether Republicans can win five seats to break a supermajority held by Democrats. That would have a considerable impact on state government in Maryland, if Hogan wins, because Democrats would not be able to override his vetoes.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, is seeking his third term. He’s is being challenged by Republican Tony Campbell and Neal Simon, an unaffiliated candidate.

