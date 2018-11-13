Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mattis says he’ll visit US-Mexico border

November 13, 2018 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where troops are helping erect barriers and performing other tasks in support of border security.

Mattis gave no details in a brief comment to reporters Tuesday.

About 5,800 active duty troops are assigned to the border mission. Of those, about 1,000 are on or near the border in south Texas.

President Donald Trump ordered troops to the border in response to a caravan of migrants slowly making its way through Mexico toward the U.S.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In earlier comments, Mattis said the military’s mission on the border has not changed “at this time,” even though the lead migrant caravan is no longer headed toward south Texas. The caravan is now in western Mexico, with most of the migrants appearing to be headed toward Tijuana.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation