The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
McConnell: “Fun” to watch Senate Dems run for president

November 7, 2018 11:14 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking forward to watching Senate Democrats run for president.

The Kentucky Republican, flush with victory from Tuesday’s midterms, told reporters morning that with the midterm elections over, “It’s going to be fun to watch the Democratic presidential aspirants” compete.

He quipped that Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, “may have some attendance problems from time to time.” That’s because Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California are among those considering presidential bids in 2020.

