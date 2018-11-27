Listen Live Sports

Melania Trump, Karen Pence assemble comfort kits for troops

November 27, 2018 1:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump and Karen Pence are helping to assemble military comfort kits for troops deployed overseas at the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Trump said Tuesday the packs are “one small way that we can say thank you and honor the sacrifices that members of the military make year-round.”

The first lady adds, “Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home.”

Mrs. Trump then joined Mrs. Pence, cabinet secretaries’ spouses, military families, Elizabeth Dole and other volunteers to assembling the packages.

The packages contain snacks such as popcorn and peanuts, playing cards and toiletries including bottles of hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and tissues. They will be sent to troops deployed in Iraq, Poland, Djibouti and Kuwait.

