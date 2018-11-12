Merkel says Germany has a way to go on gender equality

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says much needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Germany.

As Germany marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Merkel said in a speech Monday that equality is still not evident in politics, business, science and culture.

Though being the country’s first female chancellor, Merkel noted that only 30.9 percent of lawmakers in the current Bundestag were female down from 36.5 percent in the previous one.

Merkel says: “We’ve achieved a lot, but there’s still much to do and we cannot accept setbacks.”

