Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Merkel says Germany has a way to go on gender equality

November 12, 2018 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says much needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Germany.

As Germany marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Merkel said in a speech Monday that equality is still not evident in politics, business, science and culture.

Though being the country’s first female chancellor, Merkel noted that only 30.9 percent of lawmakers in the current Bundestag were female down from 36.5 percent in the previous one.

Merkel says: “We’ve achieved a lot, but there’s still much to do and we cannot accept setbacks.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation