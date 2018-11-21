Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mississippi governor wants appeal of ruling on abortion ban

November 21, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor wants the state to appeal a ruling striking down an abortion law that would have been one of the most restrictive in the country.

The measure sought to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday ruled the law was unconstitutional.

Spokesman Knox Graham told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Gov. Phil Bryant “fully supports the defense of this law moving forward.” However, Bryant isn’t a named defendant and an appeal would be decided by Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood and others.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The law’s supporters always intended it as a test case seeking a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states can prohibit abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Current federal law says states cannot ban abortions before then.

____

This story has been clarified to show that Bryant doesn’t control the appeals process.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission