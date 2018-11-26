Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Montenegro seeks explanation from Serbia on coup suspect

November 26, 2018 9:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has summoned Serbia’s ambassador after a suspect on trial over a failed 2016 pro-Russia coup fled to the Serbian Embassy to avoid detention.

Branka Milic walked out of the courtroom during a hearing Friday, complaining that her rights had been violated. The court then ordered her detained but she surfaced at the Serbian Embassy.

Milic holds Serbian citizenship. She is among 14 suspects on trial for plotting to overthrow the Montenegrin government in October 2016 to avert the country’s NATO bid. Two Russians are also on trial, but Moscow has denied involvement.

Montenegro’s foreign ministry said Monday it has requested Serbia’s official position. The statement says Serbian Ambassador Zoran Bingulac has confirmed Milic is at the embassy and that Serbia is “aware of the legal procedure and the necessary obligations.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration