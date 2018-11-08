Listen Live Sports

Mountain Valley submits application for N Carolina pipeline

November 8, 2018 2:28 am
 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Mountain Valley Pipeline developers have submitted a request to extend the natural gas pipeline project into North Carolina.

The Roanoke Times reports the application filed Tuesday asks for a 73-mile extension for the 300-mile pipeline that is being constructed in West Virginia and Virginia. Mountain Valley proposed the $468 million project called MVP Southgate in April.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission application says the project would start at the current project’s endpoint in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. It would run to Alamance County, North Carolina and provide gas to local distribution company PSNC Energy.

Opponents fear environmental damage, object to the pipeline’s use of eminent domain to obtain private land and question if the pipeline is needed. Mountain Valley says it hopes to start construction on the new project in 2020.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

