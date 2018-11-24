Listen Live Sports

Mourners attend funeral for security guard shot by officer

November 24, 2018 3:53 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Friends and family are attending a funeral for a security guard who was fatally shot by a suburban Chicago police officer outside the bar where he worked.

Witnesses say Jemel Roberson was fatally shot on Nov. 11 while holding a man at gunpoint who’d been involved in an earlier shooting at the bar in Robbins, just south of Chicago.

Some witnesses say Roberson was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “Security.” Roberson, who was black, was shot by a white officer from nearby Midlothian who was responding to the initial shooting.

WGN-TV reports that some mourners attending the Saturday funeral wore shirts reading “Security” and “#JusticeforJemel.” Others wore security uniforms.

Friends say the 26-year-old Roberson was a father and had wanted to become a Chicago police officer.

