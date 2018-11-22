Listen Live Sports

Navy’s expansion plans spur recruitment effort at shipyards

November 22, 2018 4:00 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Leaders of Virginia’s Navy shipbuilding and repair industry are launching an effort called “America Builds and Repairs Great Ships.”

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the effort’s goals include attracting and training more workers to coastal Virginia’s shipyards and supply shops.

The force behind the campaign is the Navy’s stated goal of having a fleet of 355 ships. The fleet is currently made up of 287 vessels.

Vice Adm. Thomas J. Moore recently told more than 100 industry leaders that “nothing could be more important than what you’re doing today.”

Building new ships alone won’t help the Navy reach its 355-ship goal quickly enough. The Navy will have to also extend the life of current ships as well.

Both new construction and repair efforts will require a boost in the workforce.

