The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Nevada’s Cortez Masto will run Senate races for Democrats

November 15, 2018 3:36 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will be in charge of the Democratic Party’s arm focused on 2020 Senate races.

She will be the first Latina to hold the position.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Cortez Masto “has demonstrated the attributes we want in a leader.”

Cortez Masto — who’s also the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate — says she is “committed to replicating the blue wave America saw in Nevada throughout the entire country and electing a Senate Democratic majority in 2020.”

Sen. Bob Menendez, a Latino from New Jersey, ran the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee almost a decade ago.

In early voting, compared with the previous midterm election, Latinos increased their participation by 174 percent in 2018.

