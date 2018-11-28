Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New York congressman hospitalized by bacterial infection

November 28, 2018 5:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York congressman who is currently vying for a key leadership post in the Democratic Party has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s office says he has been dealing with a persistent infection that required his hospitalization on Monday in Manhattan. Maloney is asking for a delay in a vote for chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a position he is seeking.

He says he will need a few days of intensive treatment but expects to be out of the hospital and home by the end of the week.

Maloney says he would drop out of consideration if the Wednesday vote cannot be postponed.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Maloney won re-election to his seat following an unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in the state Democratic primary.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia