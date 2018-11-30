Listen Live Sports

NGO medics reach stranded Spanish trawler carrying migrants

November 30, 2018 6:41 am
 
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish humanitarian aid organization says it has put a medical team aboard a fishing vessel stranded at sea for a week after it rescued 12 migrants in the Mediterranean.

Open Arms said in a tweet Friday the medics are giving check-ups to the migrants, two of whom it described as minors.

The plight of the Nuestra Senora de Loreto trawler has deepened in recent days, with the Spanish government saying it is concerned about the lack of food and fuel on board amid worsening weather.

The Spanish government is trying to persuade Italy or Malta to let it dock. Those countries have rejected the appeal because the rescue took place in Libyan waters.

European Union countries have been at odds over who should take in migrants from North Africa.

