No recount for Virginia Republican who lost by 1 vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of Virginia Republicans has voted against holding a recount of a GOP state House primary contest that was decided by one vote.

The Roanoke Times reports that a Republican legislative district committee voted Sunday not to perform a recount of Saturday’s primary for the 24th state House district.

Candidate Jimmy Ayers called for a recount after initial results show him losing to rival Ronnie Campbell by one vote with more than 2,000 votes cast.

Republicans in the district voted Saturday to pick a nominee for a seat currently held by GOP Del. Ben Cline, who won a seat in Congress earlier this month. The district stretches from the West Virginia border to the Lynchburg area.

Advertisement

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox supported a recount.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.