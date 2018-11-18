Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
No recount for Virginia Republican who lost by 1 vote

November 18, 2018 6:30 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of Virginia Republicans has voted against holding a recount of a GOP state House primary contest that was decided by one vote.

The Roanoke Times reports that a Republican legislative district committee voted Sunday not to perform a recount of Saturday’s primary for the 24th state House district.

Candidate Jimmy Ayers called for a recount after initial results show him losing to rival Ronnie Campbell by one vote with more than 2,000 votes cast.

Republicans in the district voted Saturday to pick a nominee for a seat currently held by GOP Del. Ben Cline, who won a seat in Congress earlier this month. The district stretches from the West Virginia border to the Lynchburg area.

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox supported a recount.

