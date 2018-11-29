Listen Live Sports

Official: 12 die from drinking tainted liquor in India

November 29, 2018 2:32 pm
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official says at least 12 people have died from drinking tainted liquor in a village in eastern India.

District Magistrate Sumit Gupta says another 25 people are being treated in a hospital in the Nadia district of West Bengal state.

Gupta said Friday the deaths occurred over the past two days after workers at a brick kiln consumed the cheap liquor bought from local sellers.

The Press Trust of India news agency said four people have been arrested for selling the tainted liquor.

Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India because the poor cannot afford licensed brands. Illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency.

