Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Official: Bomb blast kills district official in Afghanistan

November 10, 2018 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a district administrator was killed when a bomb exploded inside his office in western Afghanistan.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor in Herat province, says Amir Haftbalah, administrative chief for Kohsan district, was killed in the attack Saturday afternoon.

Two other people who had come to visit Haftbalah in his office were wounded in the attack, he said.

Farhad said the governor’s office has begun an investigation.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Farhad blamed Taliban insurgents who often target Afghan government officials and security forces.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline