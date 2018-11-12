Listen Live Sports

Ohio Democratic senator weighing 2020 presidential run

November 12, 2018 12:34 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, one of the winningest Democrats in Ohio history, says he is seriously considering a 2020 presidential run.

Brown had previously played down interest in joining what’s expected to be a crowded Democratic field. But Brown acknowledged in multiple interviews Monday he’s listening to calls for him to run. He tells The Associated Press the encouragement is coming from national Democratic Party figures.

The 65-year-old politician led all Ohio vote-getters Nov. 6 to win re-election to a third Senate term even as Republicans swept other key statewide offices.

Brown says his election shows “a strong progressive” can win. He called his campaign “a blueprint for our nation in 2020.”

Brown says he will discuss 2020 with his wife and other family members before deciding “in the next couple months.”

