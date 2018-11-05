Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma earthquake prompts shutdown of well

November 5, 2018 8:11 am
 
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators in Oklahoma have ordered the indefinite shutdown of a disposal well after an earthquake struck nearby.

The 3.3 magnitude quake was reported Sunday night near Bridge Creek, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Late Sunday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued a directive calling for the shutdown of the well near Bridge Creek, pending further investigation.

