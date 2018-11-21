Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Outdated voting machines spark election worries in Nebraska

November 21, 2018 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s vote-counting machines are outdated and becoming increasingly difficult to repair, but lawmakers who want to replace them still need to figure out how to cover the cost.

The last time state officials purchased equipment, in 2006, they had federal funding that was approved in response to the 2000 presidential election. Nebraska received another $3.5 million earlier this year, but that isn’t enough to cover the estimated $12.6 million replacement costs.

Many states are in a similar predicament and hope to avoid the recount problems that plagued states like Florida in this month’s election.

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale says state officials can probably continue with its current equipment through 2020, but beyond that, they’ll be “in more of a crisis mode.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission