Pakistan PM promises whistleblower law to combat corruption

November 29, 2018 10:32 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s recently elected prime minister says his government will introduce a new law that will reward whistleblowers who help authorities identify corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and private citizens who stash money in Pakistan and in foreign banks.

Imran Khan made his remarks Thursday as he completed his first 100 days in office after July’s parliamentary elections.

In his televised speech, Khan claimed that rich Pakistanis have kept $11 billion in banks in 26 foreign countries without declaring it to tax authorities and that he will try to get the money back to Pakistan.

Khan also said his government will do whatever is possible to provide citizens better health, education and housing.

Khan*s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, since coming into power in August, has arrested several politicians, businessmen and officials on corruption charges.

