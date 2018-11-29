Parkland high school shooting generating change in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When 14 students and three staff members were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Florida quickly raised the age for buying a rifle and formed a high-profile panel to investigate shortcomings in law enforcement and at the school.

That differs from when a gunman killed 49 people, mostly gay men, at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016. No investigative commission was formed and no laws were changed.

That panel is creating changes even before it files its initial report. Two Broward County sheriff’s officials are off their jobs and four school administrators were reassigned in recent days after allegations of malfeasance.

