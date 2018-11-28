Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pentagon identifies 3 servicemen killed in Afghanistan

November 28, 2018 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released the names of three U.S. servicemen killed Tuesday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

They are Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, age 29, of Lexington, Virginia; Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, age 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, age 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

They were killed in Ghazni province, an area where the Taliban is resurgent. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

Ross and Emond were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, based at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor