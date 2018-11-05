Police accuse man of threatening synagogue, burning cross

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused the son of an appeals court judge of burning a cross in a park and threatening to damage a synagogue.

Cary police Capt. Randall Rhyne said a man went to the synagogue Saturday and rang the doorbell, which was answered by a woman who was monitoring it. Police said the man made disparaging statements against Jews and their religion.

Investigators say the same man burned a cross in a city park Oct. 26.

Authorities filed charges against 20-year-old William Josephus Warden of Cary. He is the son of state Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman. She said in a statement that the incident stems from her son’s mental illness.

Warden is jailed on a $20,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

