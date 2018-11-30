Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police in Utah kill man suspected of kidnapping woman

November 30, 2018 11:28 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police shot and kllled a man in Ogden, Utah, who they say was suspected of kidnapping a woman.

The Deseret News said the Friday night shooting occurred near Ogden’s Christmas Village that features live entertainment and cottages designed to resemble Santa’s village at the North Pole.

Police Chief Randy Watt says a woman flagged down officers and told them she had escaped a kidnapping by a man who was then spotted on a nearby sidewalk.

Watt said the man pulled out a pistol and fired at the officers, striking a police vehicle.

The chief says two officers then shot the suspect whose name was not immediately released. No bystanders were hurt.

The officers were placed on administrative leave per protocol while the shooting is reviewed.

