Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police officer killed as more street protests paralyze Haiti

November 19, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police say one of their officers has been killed by a street gang and much of the country is paralyzed by a second day of protests over allegations of government corruption.

Police spokesman Gary Derosier tells The Associated Press that the officer was riding in a motorcycle taxi that was stopped at a roadblock run by a street gang, who fatally shot him and burned his body in an alley.

Schools are closed and most other activities around the country are stopped a day after six died in clashes between protesters and police.

Demonstrators are calling for the president to resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program, Petrocaribe.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team