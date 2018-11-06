Correction: Police Shooting-Maryland story

FERNDALE, Md. (AP) — In a story Nov. 5 about a fatal shooting involving police, The Associated Press, relying on information from Anne Arundel County police, reported erroneously that Willis was 60. He was 61.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police serving order to remove guns shoot, kill armed man

Police in Maryland say an officer shot and killed a man while serving emergency relief protective order paperwork

FERNDALE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an officer shot and killed a man while serving an order to remove guns from his home.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement that the shooting happened Monday as officers served the “red flag” protective order, which can be used to temporarily restrict firearms access. Police spokesman Marc Limansky says officers responded to a family dispute Sunday and an officer suggested a protective order.

When officer arrived to serve an order Monday, police say 61-year-old Gary Willis answered the door with a gun. He put it down, but later became irate and grabbed the gun. When an officer tried to take it, Willis fired. A second officer shot Willis, who died on the scene.

No officers were injured and police haven’t released their names.

