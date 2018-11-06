Listen Live Sports

Government News
 
Car theft suspect facing charges in police shooting

November 6, 2018 5:26 pm
 
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — A man accused of firing a gun at a Maryland police officer before officers shot and wounded him is facing an attempted murder charge.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 25-year-old Tywan Jackson also faces assault, firearms and auto theft charges.

Police say Jackson was hospitalized in stable condition after Monday’s shooting. No officers were injured.

Police say Jackson shot at an officer through a car windshield after detectives saw him enter a stolen vehicle armed with a gun and tried to arrest him.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Court records state Jackson is black; police didn’t identify the race of the officers, Brandon Westfall and Brendan Strokes.

